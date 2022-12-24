Left Menu

Fire at shop in west Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 08:48 IST
Fire at shop in west Delhi
A major fire broke out at a shop at DDA Lal market in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area Saturday morning, officials said.

A call regarding a fire incident was received at around 5.50 am, following which 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, The blaze is in basement, ground and first floors of a general shop, the fire officials said.

No injury or causality has been reported so far, they said, adding the operation to douse the blaze is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

