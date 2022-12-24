'The Serpent' serial killer Charles Sobhraj arrives in France - media
Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 12:30 IST
Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police believe murdered more than 20 western backpackers on the "hippie trail" through Asia in the 1970s and 1980s, arrived in France on Saturday after nearly two decades behind bars in Nepal, BFM TV reported.
Nepal's Supreme Court ordered the release of Sobhraj, known as the "bikini killer" in Thailand, and 'The Serpent" for his evasion of police, earlier this week on health grounds.
A lawyer for Sobhraj in France did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
