Left Menu

Indian-origin enforcement officer jailed for pocketing illegal tobacco products at Singapore's Changi Airport

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 24-12-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 14:22 IST
Indian-origin enforcement officer jailed for pocketing illegal tobacco products at Singapore's Changi Airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

An Indian-origin enforcement officer was sentenced to three months' jail and fined SGD 800 (nearly USD 592) for having pocketed illegal tobacco products from apprehended offenders at Singapore's Changi Airport.

Mohan Raj Akilan, 31, and a Malaysian national, pocketed SGD 1,417 (nearly USD 1,100) worth of illegal tobacco-related products that were voluntarily disposed of by incoming travellers at Changi Airport.

Another charge was taken into consideration during the sentencing, The Straits Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Hsiao Tien said the Malaysian national Mohan was employed by Singapore's Certis Cisco Auxiliary Police Force as an enforcement officer between April 19, 2011, and Aug 8, 2022.

He was deployed around May 2021 to the enforcement operation unit under the Tobacco Regulation Branch (TRB) of the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), which outsourced tobacco enforcement work to Certis.

One of the duties of officers in that branch is to collect prohibited tobacco-related products that were voluntarily disposed of by travellers entering Singapore via Changi Airport.

They can dispose of these products without any repercussions by filling up a voluntary disposal receipt and an immigration officer will discard the item in a bin, which is locked.

Between June and July 2021, Mohan received SGD 1,417 worth of tobacco-related products, including 40 packs of e-vaporiser pods and seven e-vaporisers, from a fellow enforcement officer.

For receiving stolen property, he could have been jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022