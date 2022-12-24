Left Menu

2 sanitation workers killed, 3 injured as car runs over them in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 18:49 IST
Two women sanitation workers died and three others were seriously injured when a speeding car ran over them in Medak district of Telangana on Saturday, police said.

According to a senior police official, the incident happened in Medak town at 5 am when three sanitation workers of Medak Municipality were going to their office when the car ran over the trio and subsequently two women workers of a petrol pump.

A 53-year-old woman municipal worker died on the spot while four women, who were injured in the incident, have been shifted to a hospital where another municipal worker aged 55 succumbed to her injuries, police said.

One severely injured woman has been shifted to Hyderabad whereas two other women were undergoing treatment in a hospital in Medak, police said.

A case was registered and the car driver was taken into custody while the vehicle has been seized, police added.

