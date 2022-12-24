Left Menu

Assam CM launches projects worth over Rs 973 cr in Dibrugarh

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-12-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 19:24 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday laid the foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth Rs 973.38 crore for Dibrugarh district.

The CM, attending the last programme of the first phase of 'Bikakhor Babe Eta Pokhek' (a fortnight for development initiatives) at Tingkhong in the district, urged people to take part in an economic revolution to give a fillip to the state's overall development.

Assam had ''witnessed many agitations, 'dharnas' and 'hartals' over the years but it is the time to concentrate on rejuvenating the intellectual, cultural and developmental landscape'' of the state, he said.

Outlining plans for the development of Dibrugarh, the CM announced that strengthening and improvement of the river bank of Buridihing at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore will be taken up. The government plans to set up a zoo at Tingkhong in the district and the Ahom ritual of offering obeisance to Me-Dam-Me-Phi will be celebrated at historic Tipam, Sarma said. As part of the development programme, he laid the foundation stones for setting up mini stadia at four places, a rural sports complex at Abhoipur at Moran, upgradation of government ITIs at Dibrugarh and Lahowal as well as Dibrugarh Government Polytechnic located at Lahowal among several other projects in the district.

The projects inaugurated by the chief minister include Government Dental College in Dibrugarh, a PWD bungalow at Tingkhong, 24 piped water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission and a project facilitation centre of the Water Resources department.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, Assam ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Keshab Mahanta, Bimal Bora, MLAs Prasanta Phukan, Taranga Gogoi, Teros Gowala and Chakradhar Gogoi were among others present at the event.

