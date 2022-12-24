Left Menu

Man arrested for killing wife over infidelity suspicion in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 19:58 IST
Man arrested for killing wife over infidelity suspicion in J-K's Rajouri
A man was arrested for killing his wife on suspicion of having illicit relation with another man in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The body of 26-year-old Shameema Kouser with her throat slit was recovered from outside her house at village Gundha in Khawas tehsil of the border district on December 21.

During the investigation, the woman's husband Zulfiqar Ali was called for questioning where he confessed to the crime, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) Mohammad Aslam.

Ali said that he killed his wife over the suspicion that she is having illicit relations with some unknown person, the officer said. On the disclosure of the accused, a knife has also been recovered, he said.

