Pension applications can be submitted online: J-K's Dept of Social Welfare

The application for grant of pension can be submitted online and beneficiaries no longer need to visit offices, Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Social Welfare said on Saturday, days after a man died while waiting in queue to submit his documents for old age pension.

According to a communiqué issued here, it was given out that the Department of Social Welfare had already accorded sanction to the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Social Security Rules 2022 vide order number 156-JK(SWD) dated September 8, 2022 as per which application for grant of pension under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) shall be submitted online, an official spokesperson said.

The department said that all the existing and prospective beneficiaries shall upload the necessary documents viz. age certificate, ration card and disability certificate etc. on the online portal (https://jansugam.jk.gov.in/) in order to receive financial assistance under the scheme.

Applications and documents shall be submitted through online mode only and the concerned applicants are not required to visit the offices of the Department of Social Welfare for the said purpose, it said.

However, for special assistance in filing online applications and documents, the concerned persons may contact social workers of the department or visit Tehsil Social Welfare Offices/District Social Welfare Offices for the same, the department said.

Sonaullah Bhat, a 62-year-old resident of Malangam in Bandipora district, died at the Tehsil Social Welfare office on December 20 while he was waiting for his turn to submit his documents for verification.

Thousands of old age pensioners in Kashmir are being made to run from pillar to post for the past several months now for regularising their pension as the payment process has been moved to the online mode.

