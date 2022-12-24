Concepts reflected in 5th Kochi-Muziris Biennale culturally significant: Finnish Ambassador

Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-12-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 21:43 IST
India and Finland flags Image Credit: ANI
The concepts reflected in the 5th edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the country's largest contemporary art exhibition, were culturally significant and also relevant contemporaneously, Ritva Koukku-Ronde, Ambassador of Finland to India, said here on Saturday.

On a visit to Kochi as part of a family Christmas vacation trip across India, the Ambassador said it was exciting to see the Biennale bounce back in this manner after the COVID-19 crisis by putting together ''astonishing artworks from many countries, especially from Indian artists.'' ''Climate change, migration, future world, human rights, gender equality, etc are concepts of the artistic creations being presented in the unique festival. The artworks are incredible and of high quality. The creations of the Indian artists, especially, call for a special mention here,'' she is quoted as having said in a release issued by the Biennale organisers.

She also said, according to the release, that the interest shown by many of the famous artists across the world in India was noteworthy.

Ritva also congratulated the organisers for bouncing back in such a strong fashion after the pandemic-induced hiatus.

She was also thrilled to see a Finnish artist displaying her works at the Biennale and visited the video installation -- 'FinnCycling-Soumi-Perkele! vol2' -- by Finnish artist Martta Tuomaala, the release said.

The Finnish Ambassador said she will recommend the contemporary art exhibition as a must-see to everyone back home.

The Biennale was launched in 2012, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the biennial event.

The fifth edition was originally scheduled for 2020 and was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fourth edition in 2018 saw over six lakh art enthusiasts from across the world calling it one of the top international art destinations.

