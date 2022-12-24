Left Menu

21 held, drugs seized during special operation of Punjab Police

The special operation OPS Eagle to search and round-up suspicious persons at vulnerable places for their verification was carried out in a synchronised manner across the state from 11 am to 4 pm on Friday.The operation was conducted on the direction of Director General of Police DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav, according to an official statement.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-12-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 22:35 IST
Punjab Police Saturday said a special operation launched against suspicious people across the state has led to the arrest of at least 21 people and the seizure of drugs.

The special operation 'OPS Eagle' to search and round-up suspicious persons at vulnerable places for their verification was carried out in a synchronised manner across the state from 11 am to 4 pm on Friday.

The operation was conducted on the direction of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, according to an official statement. Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said during the operation, police teams registered 22 FIRs against anti-social elements.

Also, Rs 6 lakh cash, a weapon, 277-gram heroin, 4,880 intoxicants tablets, 41 bottles of liquor, 2.75 kg opium and 77.50 kg poppy husk were seized during the statewide drive, the police said.

Checking was conducted at 110 railway stations, and 153 bus stands. Also, 500 checkpoints were set up involving over 5,000 police personnel for a thorough search of vehicles, they said.

ADGP Shukla reiterated that such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and gangsters is wiped out from the state.

