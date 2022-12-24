Left Menu

HC notice to Maha minister Abdul Sattar over decision in land dispute

The details were available on Saturday.The bench was hearing a petition filed against the order Sattar had passed in June 2022 when he was the revenue minister.As per the petition, a public utility land meant for grazing measuring 37 acres was regularised in favour of a private person.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 22:57 IST
HC notice to Maha minister Abdul Sattar over decision in land dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar for ordering `regularisation' of the possession of land reserved for public `gairan' (grazing) in favour of a private person in the face of a civil court order.

The notice was issued by the Nagpur bench of the High Court on December 22. The details were available on Saturday.

The bench was hearing a petition filed against the order Sattar had passed in June 2022 when he was the revenue minister.

As per the petition, a public utility land meant for grazing measuring 37 acres was `regularised' in favour of a private person. This was done even after the claim of this private person had been rejected by the civil appellate court, said the petitioner who was represented by advocate Sunil Manohar. The HC held that prima facie (on the face of it) Sattar passed the order with knowledge that additional district judge, Washim, had disallowed the claim of the private person for continuation of his possession over gairan land.

The Washim court had even passed stinging remarks that said private person was "certainly out to usurp the government land,'' the HC noted.

"Thus, we find that the issue raised in this petition, which puts a question mark over the manner in which the public utility land/gairan land is allowed to be usurped by private individuals, requires consideration by this Court." "While issuing notice, we would direct the petitioners to deposit in this Court an amount of rupees fifty thousand to show their bona fides," the court added. The HC will hear the matter further on January 11, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022