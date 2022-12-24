Left Menu

Maha: Woman delivers inside MSRTC bus in Kalyan

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 22:58 IST
Maha: Woman delivers inside MSRTC bus in Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

A woman delivered a boy on Saturday evening while travelling in an MSRTC bus on its way from Kalyan in Thane district to Ahmednagar, an official said.

The woman developed labour pains when the bus was close to Varap village in Kalyan and she delivered soon after, he said.

An ambulance passing by was halted and the mother and child were taken to a nearby hospital for medical check-up.

''Mother and child are fine,'' said Niket Vyvhare of Mission My of Mharal.

Vyvhare got the woman and child admitted in the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022