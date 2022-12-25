Ukraine issues air raid alert in all Ukrainian regions -officials
Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian regions on Sunday morning, officials said.
Unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports said the alert may have been declared after Russian jets took to the skies in Belarus. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.
