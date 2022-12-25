Left Menu

South Korean man dies in paragliding accident in Gujarat

PTI | Mehsana | Updated: 25-12-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 14:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 50-year-old South Korean man died after falling 50 feet to the ground while paragliding in Gujarat's Mehsana district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place at around 5.30 pm on Saturday at a school ground in Visatpura village near Kadi town of the district.

Shin Byeong Moon was killed after the canopy of his paraglider failed to open properly, because of which he lost balance and fell from a height of about 50 feet, inspector Nikunj Patel of Kadi police station said.

The victim's friends rushed him in a semi-conscious state to a private hospital where he died during treatment, he said.

According to doctors, the man suffered a cardiac arrest due to the shock of falling, the official said.

''Shin was on a trip to Vadodara. He and his Korean friend were visiting their acquaintance, who is into paragliding, at Visatpura village near Kadi town. On Saturday evening, Shin and his Korean friend went paragliding,'' Patel said.

''The man fell from a height of around 50 feet after the canopy failed to open properly,'' he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Kadi police station and the victim's relatives and friends in Vadodara and the Korean Embassy were informed about the incident, he said.

A process was underway to send the man's mortal remains to his home country, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

