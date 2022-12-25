Left Menu

Sikkim accident: Army man Gopinath Makur cremated in Bengal

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 25-12-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 16:57 IST
Sikkim accident: Army man Gopinath Makur cremated in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Grief-stricken family members bade a tearful farewell to Naik Gopinath Makur, who was among the 16 Army personnel killed in a road accident in Sikkim, as his mortal remains were consigned to flames at his home village in West Bengal’s Bankura district on Sunday.

Makur, who had joined the Army in 2001, had come on holiday in August, a family member said.

Four months later, his family received the coffin carrying his body which was brought to Bhaluka village in Bishnupur area by Army personnel with full military honours.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

The mortal remains of the soldier, who belonged to the 26 Mechanised Infantry, reached the village on Sunday morning.

Villagers gathered at the home of Makur to bid their beloved neighbour the last goodbye, as his widow and parents sobbed inconsolably.

Military honours were bestowed upon the deceased soldier by his fellow Army men, while civil and district police officials paid their last respects before cremation at the village crematorium.

Makur was one of the 16 soldiers who died in a tragic accident on Friday at Zema in North Sikkim when their Army truck fell into a gorge.

His body was brought to Durgapur airport by an Air Force plane, from where it was taken to Bhaluka village by road.

Wreaths were laid at a solemn ceremony at Bagdogra airport on Saturday for the 16 Army personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022