Sikkim accident: Army man Gopinath Makur cremated in Bengal
- Country:
- India
Grief-stricken family members bade a tearful farewell to Naik Gopinath Makur, who was among the 16 Army personnel killed in a road accident in Sikkim, as his mortal remains were consigned to flames at his home village in West Bengal’s Bankura district on Sunday.
Makur, who had joined the Army in 2001, had come on holiday in August, a family member said.
Four months later, his family received the coffin carrying his body which was brought to Bhaluka village in Bishnupur area by Army personnel with full military honours.
He is survived by his wife and a son.
The mortal remains of the soldier, who belonged to the 26 Mechanised Infantry, reached the village on Sunday morning.
Villagers gathered at the home of Makur to bid their beloved neighbour the last goodbye, as his widow and parents sobbed inconsolably.
Military honours were bestowed upon the deceased soldier by his fellow Army men, while civil and district police officials paid their last respects before cremation at the village crematorium.
Makur was one of the 16 soldiers who died in a tragic accident on Friday at Zema in North Sikkim when their Army truck fell into a gorge.
His body was brought to Durgapur airport by an Air Force plane, from where it was taken to Bhaluka village by road.
Wreaths were laid at a solemn ceremony at Bagdogra airport on Saturday for the 16 Army personnel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Military ID's WWII Army Air Force soldier from New Jersey
Belarus appoints new foreign minister, air force chief - state media
Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy on Dec 17
India, Bangladesh play significant role in ensuring security of region: B'desh Air Force Chief
Bangladesh Air Force chief visits Barrackpore Air Force Station in West Bengal, interacts with personnel