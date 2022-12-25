Sikkim accident: Army man Gopinath Makur cremated in Bengal

Grief-stricken family members bade a tearful farewell to Naik Gopinath Makur, who was among the 16 Army personnel killed in a road accident in Sikkim, as his mortal remains were consigned to flames at his home village in West Bengal’s Bankura district on Sunday.

Makur, who had joined the Army in 2001, had come on holiday in August, a family member said.

Four months later, his family received the coffin carrying his body which was brought to Bhaluka village in Bishnupur area by Army personnel with full military honours.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

The mortal remains of the soldier, who belonged to the 26 Mechanised Infantry, reached the village on Sunday morning.

Villagers gathered at the home of Makur to bid their beloved neighbour the last goodbye, as his widow and parents sobbed inconsolably.

Military honours were bestowed upon the deceased soldier by his fellow Army men, while civil and district police officials paid their last respects before cremation at the village crematorium.

Makur was one of the 16 soldiers who died in a tragic accident on Friday at Zema in North Sikkim when their Army truck fell into a gorge.

His body was brought to Durgapur airport by an Air Force plane, from where it was taken to Bhaluka village by road.

Wreaths were laid at a solemn ceremony at Bagdogra airport on Saturday for the 16 Army personnel.

