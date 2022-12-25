Left Menu

Sikkim accident: Lance Naik Bhupendra Singh cremated at his native village in UP

PTI | Etah | Updated: 25-12-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 19:33 IST
The mortal remains of Lance Naik Bhupendra Singh, who was among the 16 army personnel killed in an accident in Sikkim, were consigned to flames at his village here with full state honours on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh's Culture and Tourism minister Jaiveer Singh, who was present on behalf of the state government, handed over a cheque of Rs 35 lakh to Singh's wife amd another cheque of Rs 15 lakh to his parents.

The soldiers lost their lives when the truck they were travelling in plunged inn a gorge on Friday.

Singh also announced that the road leading to the Tajpur Ada village will be named after the jawan.

Singh's body reached his native village on Sunday. The crowd which had gathered to pay their respect to the braveheart chanted 'jabtak Suraj-Chaand rahegaa, Bhupendra tera naam rahegaa'.

Bhupendra's funeral pyre was lit by his younger brother Rajan. The deceased jawan is survived by a three-year-old daughter.

The army had skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn, leading to the death of 16 men, including three junior commissioned officers.

