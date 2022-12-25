Maha: Man held for raping 10-year-old girl in Nagpur

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man who lured her with chocolates in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Wadi area of the city on Saturday, and the accused was caught red-handed and beaten up by locals, an official said. The girl's parents are labourers and left for work in the morning, following which she went to a grocery shop, he said. The accused lured the girl with chocolates and took her near a nullah, where he allegedly raped her, the official said.

Some locals were alerted by the girl's cries and reached the scene to rescue her, he said, adding that the victim was sent to a hospital for treatment.

The accused, who managed to flee the scene, was later arrested under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

