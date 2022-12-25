Woman dies after sustaining burn injuries

A 22-year-old woman died after sustaining serious burn injuries at a brick kiln in Mairitar village here, police said on Sunday.

SHO of Bansdih police station Yogendra Singh said Sanu (25), a resident of Nawada district of Bihar, and his wife Reshma Kumari (22) sustained serious burn injuries at a brick kiln in Mairitar village on Saturday night.

Both were taken to the district hospital, where Reshma died, he said, adding that her body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)