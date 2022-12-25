Left Menu

Senior IPS officer Pradip Kumar takes charge of BSF Meghalaya frontier

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 25-12-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 20:35 IST
Senior IPS officer Pradip Kumar takes charge of BSF Meghalaya frontier
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IPS officer Pradip Kumar has assumed charge as the chief of the BSF Meghalaya Frontier, officials said on Sunday.

Kumar succeeded Inspector General Inderjit Singh Rana who has been transferred to the BSF training centre in Hazaribagh, after successfully commanding the Meghalaya unit for one and a half years, they said.

Kumar, a 2003 batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, took charge on Saturday. He was posted at the BSF headquarters in New Delhi in his last assignment.

After taking the charge, Kumar stressed on coordination among all agencies for the effective management of the border with Bangladesh.

''Development and upliftment of the border population would remain our prime concern,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022