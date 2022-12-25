Left Menu

Odisha: Russian tourist dies falling from third floor of hotel after friend's death

PTI | Rayagada | Updated: 25-12-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 23:06 IST
Odisha: Russian tourist dies falling from third floor of hotel after friend's death
  • Country:
  • India

A Russian tourist died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada district, two days after his fellow traveller was found dead there, police said on Sunday.

Pavel Anthom, 65, was found lying in a pool of blood outside the hotel on Saturday, they said.

Vladimir Bidenov, Pavel's co-traveller, was found dead at the same hotel on December 22. He was found lying unconscious in his room on the first floor of the hotel with a few empty wine bottles around him.

When rushed to the district hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Vladimir and Pavel were part of a four-member group of Russian tourists who along with their guide Jitendra Singh had checked into the hotel in Rayagada town on Wednesday.

On Pavel's death, a senior police officer said that it seemed to be a case of suicide.

''Pavel was in depression due to the death of his friend,'' he said.

Police said they are investigating Pavel's death from all angles, including the possibility that he has fallen from the terrace accidentally.

Two other members of the group were asked to stay back and coordinate with the investigation, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India
2
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Science News Roundup: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022