Soldier from Kerala who died in Sikkim road mishap cremated with military honours

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 26-12-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 12:22 IST
An Armyman, hailing from Kerala's Palakkad district, who was killed in a road accident last week when the vehicle he was travelling in fell into a gorge in north Sikkim, was cremated with military honours on Monday. The mortal remains of Naik Vaisakh S, who along with 15 other soldiers had died in the mishap, was brought to his home in Palakkad late Sunday evening and were kept at his residence Monday morning for people to pay their last respects.

Thereafter, the body was taken to a nearby school where Kerala Minister for Electricity K Krishnankutty paid tribute along with hundreds who arrived there.

The grief struck family members, including his wife and infant son, paid homage to Vaisakh with tears in their eyes before the last rites were performed at Ivor Madom, a temple in Thiruvilwamala area of Thrissur district.

According to a statement issued by the Army, the truck Vaisakh was travelling in with other soldiers was part of a three-vehicle convoy moving from Chatten towards Thangu in Sikkim.

At Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. A rescue mission was immediately launched and four injured soldiers were air evacuated, the Army had said.

Three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident, it had said.

