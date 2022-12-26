Left Menu

Maha: Three held for theft at construction site in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 14:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing materials from a construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

Two women and an autorickshaw driver allegedly broke into a godown at a construction site in Majiwada around 7 am on Sunday and were stealing materials worth Rs 20,000, an official said.

An offence under sections 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused who were caught red-handed by the staff at the site, inspector Sanjay Nimbalkar of Kapurbawdi police station said.

