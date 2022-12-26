Left Menu

Man stabbed to death by relative over petty dispute in Mumbai

In a fit of rage, the accused grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him, the official said. The accused then fled the scene, while the injured man was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, he said.A case under section 302 murder and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and a team has been formed to nab the absconding accused, the official added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 15:09 IST
Man stabbed to death by relative over petty dispute in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a relative over a petty argument in suburban Malwani area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Rathodi village of Malwani late on Sunday night, an official said. The victim and the accused were labourers and lived in the same locality, he said.

The victim had allegedly slapped the accused's children and an argument ensued between the two. In a fit of rage, the accused grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him, the official said. The accused then fled the scene, while the injured man was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and a team has been formed to nab the absconding accused, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause abortion; China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022