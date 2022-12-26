3 arrested in murder case

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man near here on Saturday, city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said on Monday.

Talking to reporters here, he said two suspected assailants and another accused who helped them escape after the crime have been arrested, he said. Two of the arrested people were habitual offenders, he said.

The Commissioner said the motive behind the murder was under investigation. The accused would be produced before court and their custody sought, Kumar said.

More arrests were likely. Twelve people, including a woman, were detained and three arrested, he said.

Jaleel was stabbed to death on Saturday.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped under Section 144 by the city police in areas of Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panambur till 6 AM on Tuesday (December 27) following the murder.

