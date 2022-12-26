Civic body member found murdered

A member of the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) in Siddipet district, belonging to ruling BRS, was allegedly murdered on Monday, police said.

S Mallesham was on his morning walk in Gurjakunta, a village, and was later found dead with injuries on his head, the police said. Local residents noticed him and with the help of his family shifted him to a hospital in Hyderabad where he was declared dead, the police said. The reason for the alleged murder was yet to be established, though it was believed enmity in real estate business may have been the cause.

A police official said based on the complaint of family members of the deceased, they registered a case and began an investigation.

