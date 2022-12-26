Left Menu

Loan fraud case: Mumbai court remands Chanda and Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot in CBI custody till Dec 28

The Kochhars were arrested by the probe agency on Friday night after a brief questioning session. Dhoot,71, was arrested on Monday morning.All three were produced before special court judge AS Sayyad.The Central Bureau of Investigation, represented by special public prosecutor A.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 17:58 IST
Loan fraud case: Mumbai court remands Chanda and Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot in CBI custody till Dec 28
A CBI court here on Monday remanded former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody till December 28 in connection with a loan fraud case. The Kochhars were arrested by the probe agency on Friday night after a brief questioning session. Dhoot,71, was arrested on Monday morning.

All three were produced before special court judge AS Sayyad.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, represented by special public prosecutor A. Limosin, sought three-day custody to confront all the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

