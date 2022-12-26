Loan fraud case: Mumbai court remands Chanda and Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot in CBI custody till Dec 28
The Kochhars were arrested by the probe agency on Friday night after a brief questioning session. Dhoot,71, was arrested on Monday morning.All three were produced before special court judge AS Sayyad.The Central Bureau of Investigation, represented by special public prosecutor A.
- Country:
- India
A CBI court here on Monday remanded former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody till December 28 in connection with a loan fraud case. The Kochhars were arrested by the probe agency on Friday night after a brief questioning session. Dhoot,71, was arrested on Monday morning.
All three were produced before special court judge AS Sayyad.
The Central Bureau of Investigation, represented by special public prosecutor A. Limosin, sought three-day custody to confront all the accused.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore via bonds
Karandeep Kochhar off to flying start with a 66, enjoys day one lead
CBI arrests former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar in cheating case pertaining to loans to Videocon Group: Official.
Videocon founder Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case
ICICI Bank-Videocon case: CBI seeks three-day custody of Videocon chairman, Chanda and Deepak Kochhar