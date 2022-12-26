Left Menu

3 arrested in murder case

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man near here, city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said on Monday.Talking to reporters here, he said two suspected assailants and another accused who helped them escape after the crime have been arrested, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 19:59 IST
3 arrested in murder case
  • Country:
  • India

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man near here, city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said on Monday.

Talking to reporters here, he said two suspected assailants and another accused who helped them escape after the crime have been arrested, he said. The two were habitual offenders, he said.

The Commissioner said the motive behind the murder was under investigation. The accused would be produced before court and their custody sought, Kumar said.

More arrests were likely. Twelve people, including a woman, were detained and three arrested, he said.

The victim Jaleel was stabbed to death on Saturday.

Prohibitory orders have since been clamped under Section 144 by the city police in areas of Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panambur till 6 AM on Tuesday (December 27) following the murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022