U.S. says it is concerned by China's 'provocative military activity' near Taiwan
The United States is concerned by China's military activity near Taiwan, which it called "provocative" and "destabilizing," the White House said on Monday.
"We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability in line with our long-standing commitments and consistent with our one China policy," the White House National Security Council said in a statement.
Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island's government said on Monday, the largest reported incursion to date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- The United States
- Taiwan
- China
ALSO READ
Late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin's ashes are scattered at mouth of Yangtze River
India far ahead of China in IT but Chinese firms catching up on IT tech: Chinese IT expert
UPDATE 4-Attack in Kabul hotel popular with Chinese nationals
Indian, Chinese troops clash along LAC in Tawang sector; minor injuries on both sides
Face-off between India, Chinese troops in Arunchal's Tawang sector, few soldiers injured on both sides