Left Menu

Two cops suspended after criminal escapes police custody in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:18 IST
Two cops suspended after criminal escapes police custody in Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

Two policemen were suspended for alleged laxity in duty after a criminal escaped from police custody here on Monday, an official said.

The interstate criminal identified as Asaru was arrested on Saturday night following an encounter in Janghavali forest, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

He sustained bullet injuries on his leg and was taken to a district hospital for treatment, the SSP said.

At around 6 am on Monday, when one of the cops was watching his mobile phone and the other was sleeping, the accused escaped after opening his handcuff, he said.

Asaru was chased by the cops but he managed to escape, the SSP said, adding that nine cases are registered against him in Mathura He is also lodged in some cases in Rajasthan and Haryana, details of which are being gathered, Pandey said.

The two policemen, including a head constable, have been suspended for laxity in duties and a case has been registered against them, he said.

Four teams have been formed to arrest Asaru, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022