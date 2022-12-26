Two cops suspended after criminal escapes police custody in Mathura

Two policemen were suspended for alleged laxity in duty after a criminal escaped from police custody here on Monday, an official said.

The interstate criminal identified as Asaru was arrested on Saturday night following an encounter in Janghavali forest, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

He sustained bullet injuries on his leg and was taken to a district hospital for treatment, the SSP said.

At around 6 am on Monday, when one of the cops was watching his mobile phone and the other was sleeping, the accused escaped after opening his handcuff, he said.

Asaru was chased by the cops but he managed to escape, the SSP said, adding that nine cases are registered against him in Mathura He is also lodged in some cases in Rajasthan and Haryana, details of which are being gathered, Pandey said.

The two policemen, including a head constable, have been suspended for laxity in duties and a case has been registered against them, he said.

Four teams have been formed to arrest Asaru, he said.

