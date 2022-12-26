Left Menu

Maha: Rs 1.7 cr stolen from cloth shop in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 26-12-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 23:15 IST
Maha: Rs 1.7 cr stolen from cloth shop in Jalna
A sum of Rs 1.70 crore was stolen from a wholesale cloth shop in Jalna in Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The thieves also took away the CCTV system installed in the shop to wipe out evidence, though one camera remains functional, the Sadar Bazar police station official added.

''Owner Mahesh Nathani arrived at the shop in the morning and found the cash safe open and the amount missing. There are no signs of a break-in. Fingerprint experts have collected samples from the site and footage from the lone camera left untouched is being checked,'' he said.

District Superintendent of Police Akshay Shinde and other senior officials visited the spot, he said.

''The cash from daily transactions was kept in the safe, which was, however, not locked,'' said Inspector Dnyaneshwar Payaghan.

Crime Branch official Subhash Bhujang said the thieves may have entered from an air-conditioner duct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

