Police bust gang of criminals robbing people using toy pistols in Srinagar; 6 held

Six members of a gang were arrested from the Zakura area of the city on Monday for allegedly robbing people using toy pistols, police said. In a tweet, the Srinagar Police said 6 members of a criminal gang involved in robberies arrested.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-12-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 23:46 IST
Six members of a gang were arrested from the Zakura area of the city on Monday for allegedly robbing people using toy pistols, police said. In a tweet, the Srinagar Police said: ''6 members of a criminal gang involved in robberies arrested. The modus operandi of the gang was to threaten and extort money from people using toy pistols, walkie talkie sets and other articles.'' The police did not specify the number of cases in which the gang was involved.

Two vehicles used in the commission of crimes by the gang were seized, they added.

