Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Lavrov tells Ukraine to fulfil Moscow's proposals

Russia's foreign minister accused Ukraine and the West on Monday of seeking to destroy his country and said Kyiv must meet Moscow's demands or its army would, a day after President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations over Ukraine. FIGHTING

* Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks in the areas of two settlements in the Luhansk region and six in the Donetsk region, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Tuesday. * In his nightly video message on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the situation along the eastern frontline in Donbas "difficult and painful".

* A drone believed to be Ukrainian penetrated hundreds of kilometres through Russian airspace on Monday, causing a deadly explosion at the main base for Moscow's strategic bombers in the latest attack to expose gaps in its air defences. * Moscow said it had shot the drone down causing it to crash at the Engels air base, where three service members were killed.

* Zelenskiy said power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million Ukrainians remaining without electricity. * Russia's FSB security service said that a four-person Ukrainian "sabotage group" had been "liquidated" while trying on Sunday to enter Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY

* Putin said he was open to negotiations and he blamed Ukraine and its Western allies for failing to engage in talks. * The United States and its NATO allies together with Ukraine want to defeat Russia "on the battlefield" in order to destroy it, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the state TASS agency in remarks published on Monday.

* Zelenskiy said he sought India's help with implementing a "peace formula" in a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has not explicitly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * Ukraine called for Russia to be removed as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and accused it of violating international law.

