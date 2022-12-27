Left Menu

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Lavrov tells Ukraine to fulfil Moscow's proposals

* The United States and its NATO allies together with Ukraine want to defeat Russia "on the battlefield" in order to destroy it, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the state TASS agency in remarks published on Monday. * Zelenskiy said he sought India's help with implementing a "peace formula" in a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 12:50 IST
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Lavrov tells Ukraine to fulfil Moscow's proposals
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's foreign minister accused Ukraine and the West on Monday of seeking to destroy his country and said Kyiv must meet Moscow's demands or its army would, a day after President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations over Ukraine. FIGHTING

* Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks in the areas of two settlements in the Luhansk region and six in the Donetsk region, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Tuesday. * In his nightly video message on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the situation along the eastern frontline in Donbas "difficult and painful".

* A drone believed to be Ukrainian penetrated hundreds of kilometres through Russian airspace on Monday, causing a deadly explosion at the main base for Moscow's strategic bombers in the latest attack to expose gaps in its air defences. * Moscow said it had shot the drone down causing it to crash at the Engels air base, where three service members were killed.

* Zelenskiy said power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million Ukrainians remaining without electricity. * Russia's FSB security service said that a four-person Ukrainian "sabotage group" had been "liquidated" while trying on Sunday to enter Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY

* Putin said he was open to negotiations and he blamed Ukraine and its Western allies for failing to engage in talks. * The United States and its NATO allies together with Ukraine want to defeat Russia "on the battlefield" in order to destroy it, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the state TASS agency in remarks published on Monday.

* Zelenskiy said he sought India's help with implementing a "peace formula" in a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has not explicitly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * Ukraine called for Russia to be removed as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and accused it of violating international law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022