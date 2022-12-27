Taiwan to extend military service to one year, citing China threat

Taiwan will extend compulsory military service to one year from the current four months due to the increased threat it faces from China, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday.

"As long as Taiwan is strong enough, it will be the home of democracy and freedom all over the world, and it will not become a battlefield," Tsai told a news conference announcing the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)