Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Residents of Haldwani's Banbhoolpura asked to submit licensed weapons to administration

PTI | Haldwani | Updated: 27-12-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 18:42 IST
Uttarakhand: Residents of Haldwani's Banbhoolpura asked to submit licensed weapons to administration
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of the Banbhoolpura area in Uttarakhand's Haldwani living on encroached railway land have been asked to deposit their licensed weapons with the administration before the process of removal of encroachments starts in compliance with a court order.

The residents of the area who own licensed weapons (guns, revolvers or pistols) have been asked to deposit those with the administration till further orders, Nainital District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said.

The Uttarakhand High Court had recently asked the administration to remove the encroachments from railway land in Haldwani after issuing a notice to the residents one week in advance.

A masterplan is ready to remove the encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Banbhoolpura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022