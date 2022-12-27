Uttarakhand: Residents of Haldwani's Banbhoolpura asked to submit licensed weapons to administration

Residents of the Banbhoolpura area in Uttarakhand's Haldwani living on encroached railway land have been asked to deposit their licensed weapons with the administration before the process of removal of encroachments starts in compliance with a court order.

The residents of the area who own licensed weapons (guns, revolvers or pistols) have been asked to deposit those with the administration till further orders, Nainital District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said.

The Uttarakhand High Court had recently asked the administration to remove the encroachments from railway land in Haldwani after issuing a notice to the residents one week in advance.

A masterplan is ready to remove the encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Banbhoolpura.

