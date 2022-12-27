Maha legislature passes resolution to 'legally pursue' inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking K'taka villages into state

The Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to ''legally pursue'' the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state, amid the raging boundary dispute.

The state government will legally pursue in the Supreme Court the case to include (in Maharashtra) ''every inch'' of the land of Belgaum, Karwar Bidar, Nipani, Bhalki cities and the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka, said the resolution moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in both the Houses. The Karnataka legislature had passed a resolution on the issue to purposely fuel the border row, it said and condemned the southern state's stand. The Maharashtra resolution also said the Centre should tell the Karnataka government to ensure the safety of the Marathi-speaking population living in the neighbouring southern state. ''The state government stands resolutely with the Marathi-speaking people in 865 villages and cities of Belgaum (also called Belagavi), Karwar, Nipani, Bidar and Bhalki that are being contested in the Supreme Court,'' the resolution said.

''The state government will legally pursue in the Supreme Court the case to include (in Maharashtra) each and every inch of the land of Belgaum, Karwar Bidar, Nipani, Bhalki cities and the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka,'' it added.

The Maharashtra resolution said when the chief ministers of the two states had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was decided that till the Supreme Court gives its judgement on the matter, it should be ensured the issue does not flare up any further. However, the Karnataka government took a contrary stand by passing a resolution in its state Assembly. The resolution said the Centre should urge Karnataka that what was decided between the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka should be implemented by the southern state and also ensure the safety of the Marathi-speaking population in that state. The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly last Thursday unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the southern state's interests and not to cede even an inch of land to its neighbour. The resolution also condemned the border dispute ''created'' by Maharashtra. Speaking in the Assembly, CM Shinde announced a range of schemes for Marathi-speaking people residing in the disputed areas in Karnataka. Shinde said those who lost lives in the border row will be treated as “martyrs” and their kin will get Rs 20,000 per month. For students from Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka, the Maharashtra government will reserve five per cent of seats for the training of students for Union Public Service Commission exams and 20 seats for engineering exams, Shinde said.

Similarly, eight seats in government medical colleges, two in dental colleges, and five in Ayurvedic government-aided colleges will be reserved for students from the Marathi-speaking population. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) on Tuesday demanded in the Maharashtra Assembly that the 865 villages be declared as a Union Territory till the top court gives its verdict on the issue. However, it did not figure in the resolution. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Assembly the case is pending before the apex court and it also has to be ensured there is no contempt of the court while putting forth the demand, as the matter is sub-judice.

Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to more than 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

Karnataka maintains the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.

