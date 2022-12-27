Left Menu

Govt tweaks GST rules for claiming input tax credit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 20:33 IST
Govt tweaks GST rules for claiming input tax credit
  • Country:
  • India

GST taxpayers will be required to reverse by November 30 the input tax credit (ITC) claimed in the last fiscal in case their suppliers fail to deposit the due tax by September 30, the Finance Ministry has said.

The taxpayers, however, can reclaim the ITC later following the deposit of taxes by the supplier.

The ministry has inserted Rule 37A in Central Goods and Services Tax rules to give effect to the new provision.

''Where input tax credit has been availed by a registered person..., but the return in Form GSTR-3B for the tax period corresponding to the said statement of outward supplies has not been furnished by such supplier till September 30..., the...input tax credit shall be reversed...on or before November 30 following the end of the such financial year,'' the ministry said.

KPMG in India, Partner Indirect Tax, Abhishek Jain said insertion of Rule 37A merits attention as the same provides for the instances and the manner where ITC is required to be reversed in case of non-payment of tax by the supplier. ''Companies should take note of these changes and align business practices accordingly,” Jain said.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said this change would benefit only select cases in litigation due to two reasons. ''Firstly, it is a prospective change only that will not curate any benefit till fiscal 2021-22. Secondly, very few cases will be able to qualify the conditions stipulated in these rules,'' Mohan said. Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY, said while the GSTR 1 would capture the details of supplies made by the seller to multiple buyers, it would be very difficult for the buyer to ascertain whether the tax has been discharged by the seller on GSTR 3B against their invoices or not as the said return doesn't capture invoice wise tax payment. ''The amendments made would further increase the onus of compliance on the recipient of goods/services. It is advisable that industry should look at digitalising this process of compliance either through IRP or through ASPs in order to avoid undue leakages in the system,'' Agarwal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022