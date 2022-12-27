Left Menu

Requests from other countries for legal assistance in criminal matters should be treated on priority: Home secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:03 IST
  • India

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday said requests from other countries for legal assistance in criminal matters should be treated on priority as part of reciprocity.

Bhalla inaugurated a workshop of Interpol Liaison Officers on Letter Rogatory (LR), Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties (MLAT) and Extradition matters organised by the CBI here.

He said the Home Ministry has designed a new online portal on MLAT/LR requests which can be utilised for the purpose and assured further assistance, if needed.

Bhalla underlined the need for further training to officials of law enforcement agencies in the country for investigating crimes having transnational footprints.

He emphasised the need to further impart training on LR and MLAT to personnel in the law enforcement chain and offered all assistance in this regard including organising workshops and conferences in states, according to a statement from the CBI.

''The Union Home Secretary further stressed that the request from other countries for legal assistance should also be treated on priority as part of reciprocity. He invited feedback and practical suggestions towards improving the efficacy of international cooperation channels for assistance in criminal matters,'' it said.

He also said that law enforcement agencies should make use of informal channels of police cooperation for seeking and sharing information on I-24/7 platform of Interpol through CBI.

The one-day workshop also focussed on utilising Interpol notices and drafting requests focusing on crime.

