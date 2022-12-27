Pune: Six Yemenis nationals deported for overstay

Six members of a family from Yemen were deported to their country after they were found to be overstaying their visa, Pune Police said on Tuesday.

Two of them were male, one female and three children, said a release from the special branch of Pune Police.

The family was deported to Yemen on December 24 from the Mumbai International Airport, it added.

