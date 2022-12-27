Left Menu

7 members of banned outfit held in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-12-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 22:26 IST
  • India

A self-styled 'sub-zonal commander' of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) and six other members of the banned outfit were arrested in Chatra district, police said on Tuesday.

A large number of arms and ammunition have also been seized from their possession, they said.

Anoop Ji alias Chhotu Ram, the ‘sub-zonal commander’ of TSPC, wanted in “several cases of extortion, terror funding and murder”, was arrested on Monday evening along with the other members from Piparwar police station area, about 100 km from state capital Ranchi, police said.

Chatra SP Rakesh Ranjan said a special task force (SIT) was formed to track and apprehend the Maoists.

