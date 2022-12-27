13-year-old girl molested in Delhi's Sagarpur by man posing as cop

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man posing as a police officer in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the girl and her friends were returning home after visiting a local church.

The 50-year-old accused, a resident of the same locality, has been nabbed and booked under sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

Police said that the accused posed as a police officer and approached the girl and her friends around 8 pm when they on their way back home. He took them to a park where he asked the other kids to leave.

He allegedly took the girl to an isolated spot, molested her, and ran away. The girl was taken to the hospital for a medical examination. Police checked the CCTV footage and identified the man, who turned out to be an employee of a private firm.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)