Two killed, one injured in road accident in UP's Banda: Police
Two persons were killed and another was seriously injured when an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle in Baberu area of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident happened on Tuesday evening near to Satnyav village turn on Kamasin road when the unknown four-wheeler hit the motorcycle, leaving three persons seriously injured, Circle Officer of Baberu area, Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

''Two of them, Sukhdev Yadav (47) and Sikdar Yadav (50) succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital. The third one was admitted to Banda Medical College hospital in a critical condition where he is undergoing treatment,'' Kumar said.

All the three people belong to Pali ka Purva village of Baberu Kotwali area. Search has been launched for the four wheeler and its driver that hit the motorcycle, Kumar said.

