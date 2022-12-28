Left Menu

Punjab: Two smugglers held; 10 kg heroin, arms & ammunition recovered

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the arrested persons were in contact with a Pakistan-based operative. Arrested persons were in contact with Pakistan based operative who pushed the consignment through the fences into India, he said in another tweet.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-12-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 13:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested two smugglers and recovered 10 kg heroin along with arms and ammunition from them. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the arrested persons were in contact with a Pakistan-based operative. ''In another major success against trans-border smuggling networks, Counter Intel #Pathankot has arrested 2 smugglers and recovered 10 Kg Heroin along with 2 pistols, 4 magazines & 180 live cartridges,'' Yadav tweeted. ''Arrested persons were in contact with #Pakistan based operative who pushed the consignment through the fences into #India,'' he said in another tweet. The officer added that an FIR has been registered in this regard and investigation was underway.

