Punjab: Two smugglers held; 10 kg heroin, arms & ammunition recovered

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested two smugglers and recovered 10 kg heroin along with arms and ammunition from them. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the arrested persons were in contact with a Pakistan-based operative. ''In another major success against trans-border smuggling networks, Counter Intel #Pathankot has arrested 2 smugglers and recovered 10 Kg Heroin along with 2 pistols, 4 magazines & 180 live cartridges,'' Yadav tweeted. ''Arrested persons were in contact with #Pakistan based operative who pushed the consignment through the fences into #India,'' he said in another tweet. The officer added that an FIR has been registered in this regard and investigation was underway.

