Three members of family found dead under mysterious circumstances in UP's Balrampur district: Police

A 38-year woman and her two minor children were found dead under mysterious circumstances while her husband was was found in a subconscious state inside their house in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Balrampur district, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 28-12-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 17:19 IST
Three members of family found dead under mysterious circumstances in UP's Balrampur district: Police
A 38-year woman and her two minor children were found dead under mysterious circumstances while her husband was was found in a subconscious state inside their house in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, a senior police official said on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Saxena said that initially the police received an information that four members of a family have been found unconscious. ''One Mantole (40), a native of Madhya Pradesh along with his wife Rekha (38) and children Lakshmi (11) and Kanha (8) were found unconscious in their rented house in Lalganj village here,'' he said. Saxena said that they were rushed to a nearby hospital where the mother and the two children were declared dead by doctors while the husband was hospitalised.

''The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and the cause of death will be cleared once we get its report. In the meantime we have started a preliminary investigation and informed the relatives of the deceased about the incident,'' said the officer.

The family moved to the village a few years ago and Mantole ran a small eatery joint. The neighbours alerted the police in the morning when the family members did not open their gate nor responded to phone calls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

