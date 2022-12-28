Left Menu

Praveen Kumar Srivastava appointed acting CVC

Vigilance Commissioner Praveen Kumar Srivastava has been appointed as the acting Central Vigilance Commissioner CVC, officials said on Wednesday.Srivastavas appointment comes after Suresh N Patel completed his term as the chief of the anti-corruption watchdog Central Vigilance Commission on December 24, they said.The commission is headed by a CVC and can have a maximum of two Vigilance Commissioners.Besides Srivastava, former Intelligence Bureau IB chief Arvind Kumar is the other Vigilance Commissioner.Srivastava is a 1988-batch retired Indian Administrative Service officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:37 IST
Praveen Kumar Srivastava appointed acting CVC
  • Country:
  • India

Vigilance Commissioner Praveen Kumar Srivastava has been appointed as the acting Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), officials said on Wednesday.

Srivastava's appointment comes after Suresh N Patel completed his term as the chief of the anti-corruption watchdog Central Vigilance Commission on December 24, they said.

The commission is headed by a CVC and can have a maximum of two Vigilance Commissioners.

Besides Srivastava, former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Arvind Kumar is the other Vigilance Commissioner.

Srivastava is a 1988-batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He superannuated as Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat on January 31 this year.

During his tenure as Special Secretary and Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, he had handled matters relating to cadre management of Indian Police Service, personnel and general administration of central armed police forces and Union territories. Srivastava also assisted the government in negotiations relating to trade in services under the World Trade Organization (WTO) as Director/Deputy Secretary, Department of Commerce. He also served as Chief Vigilance Officer in RITES Ltd and as Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

Patel, former managing director and chief executive officer of Andhra Bank, was on August 3, 2022 appointed as the CVC. He joined the Commission in April 2020 as the Vigilance Commissioner. Patel was made acting CVC on June 24, 2021 after Sanjay Kothari completed his term.

The tenure of a CVC and vigilance commissioner is of four years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022