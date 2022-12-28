UP govt appoints five-member panel on OBC reservation in urban local body elections

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed a five-member commission for providing reservation to Other Backward Classes in urban local body elections.

The panel will be headed by Justice (Retd) Ram Avtar Singh.

A notification on the panel's constitution, issued by the Urban Development department, said the commission term would be for a six-month period from the day of taking charge.

The constitution of the commission comes a day after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court quashed the state government's draft notification on urban local body elections and ordered it to hold the polls without reservation for the Other Backward Classes.

