US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens subdued as investors digest China reopening

Wall Street's main indexes opened muted on Wednesday as optimism around unwinding of pandemic restrictions by China was offset by worries about rising COVID cases in the world's second largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.20 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,264.76. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.31 points, or 0.01%, at 3,829.56, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.03 points, or 0.14%, to 10,339.20 at the opening bell.

