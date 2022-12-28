2 injured after being shot at by bike-borne men in Delhi

Two men were injured after they were shot at allegedly by unidentified bike-borne men in north Delhi's Burari, police said on Wednesday. The injured have identified as Raja (25) and Manoj (23), both residents of Pinki Chowdhary colony, they said, adding that they are undergoing treatment at the LNJP hospital.

The incident took place on Monday night when both Raja and Manoj were returning home on a motorcycle. The duo were intercepted by two bike-borne men who shot at them and fled the spot, police said.

''Both the injured men are undergoing treatment at the hospital and Manoj still is not out of danger,'' a senior police officer said. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident was a result of an old rivalry and the identity of the conspirators have been identified, he said. ''It is suspected that the conspirators sent the shooters to settle old scores. We have recovered a CCTV footage of the incident. However, since it was pitch dark and there was dense fog, the visuals are not clear. Our investigation is underway and efforts are being taken to identify the shooters,'' he added.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Arms Act have been registered, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)