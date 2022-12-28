Left Menu

S Eswara Reddy rejoins CDSCO after suspension over bribery allegation revoked

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 20:28 IST
S Eswara Reddy rejoins CDSCO after suspension over bribery allegation revoked
  • Country:
  • India

Dr S Eswara Reddy has rejoined the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) as joint drug controller after his suspension over bribery allegation was revoked on December 26.

Reddy was suspended following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in June, along with an associate vice-president of Biocon Limited, on bribery charges in connection with waiving of Phase-3 clinical trials for an insulin injection.

The Delhi High Court in September had granted bail to Reddy who was then in judicial custody.

In October, Reddy had written to the Health Ministry seeking justice and revocation of his suspension orders, saying he was implicated in a ''totally false case so as to deprive my promotion, tarnishing my image and damaging my reputation as an honest and sincere officer''.

He has now rejoined in his earlier position in the apex drug regulatory body.

Reddy had earlier served as the drug controller general of India from February 2018 to August 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022