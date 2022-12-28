S Eswara Reddy rejoins CDSCO after suspension over bribery allegation revoked

Dr S Eswara Reddy has rejoined the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) as joint drug controller after his suspension over bribery allegation was revoked on December 26.

Reddy was suspended following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in June, along with an associate vice-president of Biocon Limited, on bribery charges in connection with waiving of Phase-3 clinical trials for an insulin injection.

The Delhi High Court in September had granted bail to Reddy who was then in judicial custody.

In October, Reddy had written to the Health Ministry seeking justice and revocation of his suspension orders, saying he was implicated in a ''totally false case so as to deprive my promotion, tarnishing my image and damaging my reputation as an honest and sincere officer''.

He has now rejoined in his earlier position in the apex drug regulatory body.

Reddy had earlier served as the drug controller general of India from February 2018 to August 2019.

