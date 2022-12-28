Left Menu

Man sentenced to 3-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-12-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 21:03 IST
Man sentenced to 3-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl in J-K
A court here has sentenced a man to three-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The court also imposed fine on the convict.

Yasir Hussain, a resident of Drabshalla, was sentenced to undergo rigorous punishment for three years under Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and for two years under Section 354 (using criminal force to outrage modesty of any woman) of the IPC, the spokesman said.

Both the punishments shall run concurrently, the spokesman said, quoting the order.

He said the case against the accused was registered on June 26 last year on a complaint by the family of the girl at the Doda women police station.

