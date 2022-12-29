Criticism from "regressive right-wingers" a reaffirmation our govt is on the right track: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin has asserted criticism from politically opposed social media handles is from ''regressive right-wingers'' and that their carping indicates the state government was travelling in the right direction.

In his first response to the social media onslaught against his government since assuming office in May 2021, Stalin charged that such persons worked against the interests of the Tamils.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, he said: ''The criticism from the quarters of regressive right-wingers is a reflection that we (DMK government) are on the right track and Tamil Nadu is travelling in the right direction.'' ''Those who work against the interests of Tamil people by imposing Hindi, destroying the secular fabric and snatching the states' rights are involved in diversionary tactics and fake propaganda.'' Breaking his silence on the issue of the Tamil Nadu Governor pointing fingers at the state government for having delayed transferring of the October Coimbatore car blast case to the CBI, Stalin said the comments by RN Ravi were ''totally unwarranted and uncalled for.'' Blaming the previous AIADMK government for having ''pushed Tamil Nadu into a state of financial emergency,'' Stalin said the state was presently giving paramount importance to bringing in investments, increasing its tax revenues and improving productivity, to bring the state back to its glory.

Following are excerpts from an exclusive interview with PTI: Q: Like many other states in the country, Tamil Nadu's finances are facing tough times too. How do you think the DMK government has been able to handle the financial crunch faced by the state? A: The incompetent governance of AIADMK pushed Tamil Nadu into a state of financial emergency. They made Tamil Nadu a debt-ridden and revenue deficit state. After DMK took over the reins in 2021, the state is steadily emerging out of debt and darkness, due to the diligent fiscal initiatives and financial corrections. We are giving paramount importance in bringing investments, increasing our tax revenues and improving productivity, to bring the state back to its glory. We are succeeding in it.

However, we still fight constantly to get our GST dues. After the implementation of GST, the fiscal position of the states are in crisis. Therefore, new fiscal and financial policies in favour of states' rights and developments are required. The growth of India lies in the growth of its states. That is the true federalism that we are aspiring for. Q: CAG report points out that Tamil Nadu's Debt-Gross State Domestic Product ratio of 26.94 per cent is over and above the threshold of 25.20 per cent as mandated by the TNFR Act, 2003. TN Finance Minister has recently announced that the capital expenditure of the state was all set to treble in the coming years. At this rate, how can the state manage expenditure and receipts? A: The Finance Ministry of Tamil Nadu has done really well to bring down the revenue deficit of the state. But our challenges are far from over. Tamil Nadu is known for its holistic development model. Since we undertake efforts to bring development that is inclusive of every sector and at every level, there is a chance for expenditure also to go high. But in the long-term, it is an investment on infrastructure and employment.

We are working towards the goal of achieving a USD 1 trillion economy by the year 2030. An expert committee with world renowned economists is helping us with its suggestions and recommendations. The fiscal and financial administration of our DMK Government has become a role model for other states to follow. The economic recovery is now in full swing. We will make Tamil Nadu, a revenue-surplus state in the next few years. Q: The main opposition in Tamil Nadu - AIADMK - has criticised the government's move to increase property taxes, power tariff and milk prices. What do you have to say? A: It is the incompetency and mismanagement of (former CM K) Palaniswami that affected the people a lot. To hide his misrule, he has been blabbering. The opposition in TN is devoid of any issues to take up. The Minister for Electricity (V Senthil Balaji) has already clarified the reasons that led to the hike in power tariff and that it is still cheaper in Tamil Nadu compared to other states. It is the constant pressure from Central lending agencies that led to the increase in power tariff. Though the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has been facing huge losses due to the misrule of the previous AIADMK Government, we have raised the tariff only nominally considering the interest of the people. Property tax has been revised after 24 years. It was effected in lines with the 15th Finance Commission Guidelines as the Union Government funds would be made available only if we revised the tax. The increased tax revenues will be given back to the people by way of improved public amenities like better roads, streetlights, parks, etc.

We reduced the price of Aavin Milk by Rs 3 per litre on the very day I took oath as the chief minister. We have now raised only the price of premium (orange-coloured) milk which is used for commercial purposes. The price of toned (blue) and standardised (green) variants of Aavin that are consumed by the most common public remains unchanged for both retail sales and card holders. Hence, the criticism of Palaniswami holds no water and the people of Tamil Nadu are well aware of it.

Q: The DMK has also been criticised by the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu for the ''deteriorating law and order situation'' in the state. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has criticised the DMK Govt for having delayed transferring the Coimbatore cylinder blast case to NIA. What do you have to say? A: Tamil Nadu has always remained peaceful even when the whole of India was burning. People of Tamil Nadu are rational enough to distinguish between faith and politics. A few are unable to digest the fact that TN remains peaceful for the past 18 months. They are eagerly waiting for some violence to break out somewhere to discredit the government.

The comments of Governor Ravi regarding the car cylinder blast in Coimbatore were totally unwarranted and uncalled for. We handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency within three days of the incident. And within the three days, the state police had made significant breakthroughs in the case before handing it over to the NIA. The Government of Karnataka took six days for a similar case.

The rule is to handover within 15 days. I was surprised and shocked to hear the hasty comments from the Tamil Nadu Governor who served as an IPS officer in the past. But I left the issue to the wisdom of people to see through his ploy as I have to carry out the duties for my people. Q: Many pro-right wing social media handles opposed to the DMK have attacked the Dravidian Model of governance associated with your party. They have repeatedly said the Dravidian Stocks, as followers of the Dravida Model address themselves, are opposed to Hinduism and Hindu sentiments. Several issues have been raised by these handles on social media from amplifying the hashtag Tamils-are-not-Hindus to highlighting controversial speech on Hindus and Dalits by DMK MP A Raja. How do you view this phenomenon? A: I always welcome constructive criticism. But I do not waste my precious time to respond to those who operate on social media with the sole intention of defaming someone. I have better things to do for the people and state. Perarignar Anna (DMK founder CN Annadurai) thundered in the Parliament that ''I belong to the Dravidian Stock.'' We reiterate the same. Our Dravidian Model government will follow the footsteps of Anna who said ''One Race; One God'' and function for the welfare of all. It is the Dravidian movement led by Anna and Muthamizharignar Kalaignar (the late M Karunanidhi) that sculpted modern Tamil Nadu. Those who work against the interests of Tamil people by imposing Hindi, destroying the secular fabric and snatching the states' rights are involved in diversionary tactics and fake propaganda.

The people of Tamil Nadu have always seen through this type of divisionary gameplans and never accorded a place of importance in the political arena. The criticism from the quarters of regressive right-wingers is a reflection that we are on the right track and Tamil Nadu is travelling in the right direction.

