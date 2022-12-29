Centre okays detailed project report on Kalasa-Banduri canal construction: Karnataka CM

The Centre has approved a detailed project report of the Kalasa-Banduri canal construction thereby meeting the long-pending demand of the north Karnataka region to solve its water crisis, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

''Now that the DPR has been approved, we will call for tender and start the work. We will lay the foundation stone for the project,'' the Chief Minister said in the State Assembly.

He said this is a gift the Centre has given to Karnataka while the Assembly session was on. ''The Central government has accepted the DPR of the Kalasa-Banduri canal. On behalf of the people of Karnataka and this House, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he added.

The Chief Minister extended his gratitude to the Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Karnataka Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol too.

According to Bommai, 1.72 tmc water would be diverted from Kalasa stream and 2.18 tmc from the Banduri stream. The two streams are tributaries of the Mahadayi River.

State Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, PWD Minister C C Patil and Karjol expressed joy over the approval of the DPR.

The project, once completed would end the water crisis in large parts of north Karnataka, especially Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Gadag and Bagalkote, said sources in the Irrigation Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)